The Talk's Sheryl Underwood fought tears as she recalled when she was raped after she graduated from college during the daytime talk show's Monday, March 20, episode. Watch the video above.

The comedian, 53, looked back on the harrowing incident while discussing Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery with her colleagues — Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen and Aisha Tyler. On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, 36, said that she feared she would be raped when she was robbed at gunpoint in October.

"I looked at the footage with Kim and in her retelling the story, she looks traumatized. But for her to go through that process and try to think her way through it, I remember having a 'this is it' moment when I was raped," Underwood shared. "I just kept thinking, 'This ain't it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It's not going down like this.' So the only thing I thought was: 'What do I do to survive?'"

Underwood said she tried to negotiate with her attacker. "And I start talking to the guy and I said, 'Don’t do this this way. Whatever you’re going to do, finish what you’re doing — don't kill me. And don’t take my ID. They'll find you,'" she added. "I really want women to understand. Don't ever let anybody take your power away from you. Don't ever let anybody decide for you."

Underwood got choked up after sharing her story and received support from the rest of the panel. "You saved your own life probably through negotiating and not being hysterical," Chen, 47, said. "That's commendable. That's amazing."

