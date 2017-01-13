Listening between the lines. The Weeknd’s new single “Party Monster” has fans speculating that the crooner had the hots for Selena Gomez prior to their being photographed kissing on Tuesday, January 10.

The energetic track’s lyrics have given fans pause because they mention “Selena” — though it is unclear whether the woman the “Starboy” singer is referencing is, in fact, the 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer or the legendary Selena Quintanilla after whom Gomez is named. (The music video, which was released on Thursday, January 12, features a Gomez lookalike.)



“Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line/ Angelina, lips like Angelina/ like Selena, ass shaped like Selena,” The Weeknd, 26, sings almost a minute into the song. Fans took to Twitter on Thursday, January 12, to guess at the meaning behind the lyrics. (There seems to be little question that the “Angelina” in question here is Angelina Jolie.)



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the song Party Monster when The Weeknd says "..like Selena, ass shaped like Selena..." he's referring to THE Selena right? Not Gomez... — Brenda🍍 (@BrendaPineapple) January 9, 2017

I really hope and pray that The Weeknd's Party Monster reference is toward Selena Quintanilla and not Selena Gomez 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼😾 — lechita (@lestbusters4L) January 12, 2017

In Party Monster i can bet my life that The Weeknd is talking about Selena Quintanilla not Gomez — Kenny Jones (@relientkenny) January 12, 2017

holy shit omg so that's why party monster by the weeknd has the lyrics "like selena, ass shaped like selena" pic.twitter.com/4ZRbFKsbns — alice (@rosestruly) January 11, 2017

y'all know damn well the weeknd was not talking about selena gomez's ass in party monster. stop trippin like this — electra (@biselinakyle) January 11, 2017

On Tuesday, January 10, Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out together after sharing an intimate dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer couldn’t keep her hands off the singer (nee Abel Tesfaye) as the pair left the restaurant, giving him the occasional peck on the cheek. At one point, the duo even shared a kiss on the lips.



According to an eyewitness, the singers arrived at the celeb-beloved restaurant around 9 p.m. and chatted and laughed together in a private back room for nearly three hours.



“They came out and they were so happy,” the source told Us. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.” The twosome departed for Gomez’s house together afterward.

Though neither star has spoken out about the photos or their rumored relationship, The Weeknd’s ex, supermodel Bella Hadid, quietly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after the pictures were released. The 20-year-old model continues to follow her ex. (Gomez gave fans another surprise when a photo of her posing in a skimpy gold thong surfaced on Instagram Thursday.)



In a new interview with GQ, The Weeknd opened up about his own views on relationships, including one that may be particularly interesting in light of a possible new relationship with Gomez.

“The reason they want to f--k with me is because of what I do [in the studio],” the Toronto native told the magazine, noting that he’s “not walking’ around like f--kin’ Idris Elba.” “So I’d rather just focus on doing that.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



