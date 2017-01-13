Did you miss the 74th annual Golden Globes last Sunday, January 8? Not a problem, we’ve got you covered. Us Weekly Video caught up with some of your favorite stars at the award show — watch this edition of ICYMI in the video above to see what they said!

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, for one, admitted to Us that she actually hates getting ready for award shows. “I don’t like glam,” the actress, who stunned in a custom gold Ralph Lauren hand-embroidered gown, said on the red carpet. “I know what I want when I see a dress and then I just go with it.”

This Is Us Stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also dished to Us on what to expect with the return of NBC’s breakout hit.

“Something happens to Kevin and he has, like, this sort of epiphany,” Hartley, 39, revealed to Us on the Globes red carpet. “You won’t see it coming.”

As for Metz’s character Kate, she also experiences a profound moment. “There’s a really beautiful scene,” Metz, 36, said while trying not to divulge too much. “You’re not going to expect it.”

Plus, watch the video above to find out where Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom stores her Golden Globe!

