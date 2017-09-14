Toby approves! This Is Us' Chris Sullivan confirmed costar Mandy Moore's engagement to Taylor Goldsmith while attending the show's Music From The Series Soundtrack Release Party in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 13.

"It’s pretty great. Her now fiancé, Taylor, is quickly becoming one of my favorite people," Sullivan, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. "He and I just finished doing some recording together. I think that they are a beautiful pair."

Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel, also dished about Moore's happy news. "My TV wife is engaged! I’m happy for her. I want her to join the club. We can talk marriage stuff," he told Us. "I don’t [know] if they’re thinking about kids yet."

He added: "Trying to think about where they’re going to get married. Hopefully somewhere close. Yeah, I’m really excited for her. I’m happy. I think Taylor’s a great guy. A very talented musician. But what’s more important, he’s a great guy. He’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s loyal. He’s just a really good guy. We have to find the right match, and I think Mandy and Taylor found the right match."

Moore, 33, and the Dawes frontman began dating after she split from ex-husband Ryan Adams in 2015. Us exclusively revealed that they were a couple that July.



On Tuesday, the actress was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while out at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood.

According to Sullivan, Goldsmith may even appear again on the NBC drama. When asked if Goldsmith will record a track for the show — and if he will sing with Moore's character Rebecca — Sullivan quipped, "I think that’s in the works."

Moore and Goldsmith recently moved in together and have been renovating their home.



