She may just get her big break … again? Annie Lennox had some fun when she revealed that she has been re-scouted by a radio station in a hilarious Facebook post on Thursday, June 29.

The 62-year-old Grammy winner, who was part of the award-winning ‘80s group The Eurythmics, posted the letter from an unidentified L.A. station’s “New Music Coordinator” Kylie. Kylie invited Lennox to “send over the MP3 of [her] latest single” so she could “forward it to [her] program director to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation.”

Kylie then inquired about the “I Put a Spell on You” songstress’ “support campaign” for her single, explaining that the station would cover her marketing expenses “if they really like [her] music.” Lennox sarcastically captioned the pic of the letter, “I think I’m in with a chance??!!!”

Lennox then posted a follow-up statement to Facebook on Friday, June 30, to condemn the “scam” letter: “While it’s obviously a bit fun sharing the email I received telling me I had ‘potential,’ sadly up-and-coming musicians are sent these kinds of scams every day. My digital team receives hundreds of them every year.”

The Scottish singer also encouraged her fellow artists to ignore similar emails. “Companies reaching out cold to help you, sending emails that are clearly formulaic with links asking for cash to upload your tracks are a very dodgy business indeed, and not one I want to see anyone fall foul of,” she remarked.

Lennox’s first album, Diva, debuted in 1992, and went double platinum in the USA soon after. The musician won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2004 for her Lord of the Rings single “Into the West.”

