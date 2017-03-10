Tiffany Trump is living on the edge. President Donald Trump’s daughter is seeking out adventure while on vacation with her boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, in Belize.



On Monday, March 6, the University of Pennsylvania alum, 23, shared an Instagram video of herself zipping through the trees in a jungle. She captioned the fun video with just a simple monkey emoji.

🐒 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:25am PST

A couple days later, she shared a series of photos of herself and Mechanic, 22, swimming with sharks.



🦈💦 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Their vacation comes after the blonde beauty and Mechanic made headlines after being treated unfairly at New York Fashion Week. As previously reported, editors seemingly refused to sit next to the controversial president’s daughter at the Philipp Plein show in February, causing Whoopi Goldberg to defend her. "I just thought it was mean," Goldberg, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump, said on The View last month. "I don't want to talk about your dad, but girl, I will sit next to you because I've been there, where people say we're not going to sit next to you. I'll find your ass and sit next to you!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tiffany, whose mom is Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, has been absent from the White House since her appearance at the president’s inauguration in January.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!