Loud and proud. Todd Chrisley addressed rumors that he is a closeted gay man in an interview with The Domenick Nati Show on Wednesday, February 8, denying speculations that he is gay, but saying that he has no problems with the assumption. Hear what he had to say in the video above!



“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” the married father of five said. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

The 47-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best added that he is, in fact, flattered that fans and critics alike might question his sexuality.



Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends,” he said. Todd has been married to his wife, Julie, for nearly 21 years. “So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

Chrisley is the father of five children: Lindsie, 27, Kyle, 25, Chase, 20, Savannah, 19, and Grayson, 10. Their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, chronicles the family’s high-energy life, with the flamboyant patriarch at the center of all the action.



The E! star, who is a self-professed Christian, added that he believes God “does not discriminate on the children that he made.”

“I believe you’re here on this earth as God intended,” Chrisley added. “In the Bible, he tells you that he knew you before you were conceived. So if he knew you before you were conceived then that means he knew what you were going to become. … No sin is greater than the next, so I’m not passing judgment on anyone.”



Chrisley Knows Best returns for a new season on Tuesday, February 21, at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

