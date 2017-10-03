Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images

Celebrities took to social media to mourn rock legend Tom Petty after reports surfaced that he had passed away at the age of 66 on Monday, October 2. However, hours after CBS tweeted that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death, TMZ reported that Petty is "still clinging to life," though he "is not expected to live throughout the day."

The LAPD quickly clarified the confusion on Twitter, saying it had not confirmed Petty’s death. “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources," the official account tweeted. "However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that officials were called to Petty's home in Malibu late Sunday, October 1, and transported an unconscious male to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

Sheryl Crow took to Twitter to pay her respects to Petty and quickly followed up once hearing he may still be alive. “This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. #RIPTomPetty,” she wrote before adding: “Hearing conflicting reports, but praying for Tom Petty tonight. ”

Paul McCartney added: “Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.”

See more celebrity reactions to Petty’s critical health below:





R.I.P. Tom Petty 💔 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 2, 2017





My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017





I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017





I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017





Hey everyone TOM PETTY IS NOT DEAD!! Let's all send him healing energy!!! #prayfortompetty A post shared by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT





i love tom petty’s music... sending love to his family and friends... RIP — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 2, 2017





Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017





Ok so Tom ain’t dead. You never know. Prayers go out for him🌀❤️ — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017





Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!