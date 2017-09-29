Steve Granitz/WireImage

Congratulations are in order! Tori Kelly is engaged to her boyfriend, German basketball player André Murillo.

The "Hallelujah" singer, 24, announced the news on Instagram on Friday, September 29, with a black-and-white photo of herself and her now-fiancé. She appears to be surprised in the snap as she covers her face with her hands, showing off her stunning engagement ring. "I love you," she simply captioned the post.

Murillo, 27, followed up with a post of his own. "To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said 'yes,'" the athlete captioned a beautiful shot of himself hugging his bride-to-be.



It is unclear when the ultra private couple began dating, though photos of them together on Instagram date back to late 2016.



The singer-songwriter played coy about her romance during a recent interview. "I am not single," she told Entertainment Tonight on the set of her "Take Back Home Girl" music video earlier this month. When asked if there was a special guy in her life, she responded, "Yep! That's all you get."

Before she begins wedding planning, Kelly is working in the recording studio on her sophomore album. "I think I just write about normal life, whatever I'm going through and lately I've been inspired by other people's stories," she told ET. "I think I got to a point where I was like, 'I'm bored of writing about myself all the time. So, what's your story? Tell me about your life.' And I'll kind of try to see through their perspective."



Something tells Us the Grammy nominee will have plenty of love songs to write!

