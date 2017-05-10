It’s over. Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev have called it quits on their relationship after one year of dating, sources tell Us Weekly.

A source close to Chigvintsev told Entertainment Tonight — the first outlet to break the news on Wednesday, May 10 — that the reason for their breakup was “nothing dramatic.”

"Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it. Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle," the insider told ET. "She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor."

While Chigvintsev’s Instagram page features a sweet selfie with DeVitto, 32, from Saturday, May 6, the One Tree Hill alum has seemingly deleted all social media posts of her and her former beau.

As previously reported, DeVitto and Chigvintsev, 34, began dating in May 2016. The TV starlet’s rep confirmed their romance to Us after the duo were spotted getting affectionate at last year’s Philosophy Hope & Grace Luncheon for Mental Health Month in L.A.

Prior to Chigvintsev, DeVitto dated actor Rick Glassman was previously married to Vampire Diaries hunk Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013.

