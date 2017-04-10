What would Optimus Prime think? Josh Duhamel is known for his role as Lt. Colonel William Lennox in the Transformers franchise, but what fans of the blockbuster hits may not know is what happens behind the scenes during filming. Duhamel, 44, revealed to Us Weekly why his costar Mark Wahlberg is “sneaky.”

“We’re doing this big scene where we’re all about to jump for our lives from this thing, and we’re strapped tandem-style with parachutes. Mark is attached to Laura Haddock — his love interest in the movie — and then there’s me and Santiago Cabrera attached to each other, and I’m tandem-ing him down because he’s injured,” the actor explains. “Wahlberg comes up just before we start — before [Michael] Bay says, ‘Action’ — he goes, ‘Hey, are you guys tandem-ing together?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Oh, so it’s like a love story.’ I was like, ‘Son of a bitch. You get the girl [and] you’re making fun of me and Santiago over here because we’re tandem-ing.’"

Laughing to Us, the action star concludes, “He’s sneaky, Wahlberg.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

When he’s not shooting intense action sequences, Duhamel (married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie) likes to spend his days off outdoors. “It lifts your soul,” he tells Us.

The spokesperson for Claritin’s “Be An Outsider” campaign — which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of America — explains, “There’s something about being [outside], especially when you get out deep into nature. It does something for your spirit that I think you’re missing out on if you don’t get out there and actually experience it. There’s something spiritual about it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!