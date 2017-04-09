An Indian news anchor learned of her husband's death while reporting about a car accident on live TV.

Supreet Kaur, who is a newsreader for IBC24, somehow managed to maintain her composure during a live breaking news bulletin on Saturday, April 8.

She realized that her husband, Harsad Kawade, had been involved in the car crash as a reporter on the scene of the fatal accident related the details over the phone.

news4rajasthan/YouTube

The reporter said that three of five people traveling in a Renault Duster SUV at Pithara earlier in the day had been killed, the Hindustan Times reports. Though the reporter did not say the names of those involved in the accident, Kaur heard enough of the details to know that the incident involved Kawade.



The 28-year-old continued with the hour-long broadcast, and only broke down after walking out of the TV studio, the Times reports.

"She got a sense that it was her husband's vehicle," a senior editor told the newspaper. "She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives."

The editor added that staff had learned during the broadcast that Kaur's husband of one year was dead "but we did not tell her. We did not have the courage."

"She is an extremely brave lady," a colleague added.

The Times later reported that a truck driver, who allegedly went on the run after rear-ending the SUV, was arrested.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh tweeted about Kaur, writing, "Salute Supreet's strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery and professionalism. May departed soul rest in peace."



