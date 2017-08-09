Tyler Posey isn't ready to mingle! The Teen Wolf alum opened up to Us Weekly about his new girlfriend, but didn't disclose her identity.

"It's fresh. It's so fresh," Posey, 25, told Us of his budding relationship at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Hollywood sponsored by H&M on Tuesday, August 8. "I'm happy."

The actor revealed that he met the woman while working on a recent project together. "I really admire her," he gushed. "I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to. I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too."

For now, Posey is keeping the romance under wraps. "It's not like a secret or anything. It's just really new," he told Us. "I'll talk about it in a couple of months or something like that."

Though the Maid in Manhattan actor has yet to confirm who his girlfriend is, he was spotted with his arm around actress Sophia Taylor Ali at Joan's on Third restaurant in Studio City, California, earlier on Tuesday. The stars recently filmed the upcoming horror flick Truth or Dare together and have since been seen hanging out on multiple occasions.

Posey was most recently linked to actress Bella Thorne, whom he dated for several months in 2016. Prior to that relationship, he was engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Seana Gorlick, before they split in 2014.

