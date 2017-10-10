Tyler Posey: 'I Don't Care' About Leaked Nude Photos

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The lone wolf. Tyler Posey, who took on New York City Comic Con for the first time without his Teen Wolf castmates, opened up to Us at the Noods Before Dark party on Friday, October 6, about having his private photos stolen earlier this year.

The 25-year-old heartthrob and costar Cody Christian both had nude photos surface online back in January, but he’s not letting it bring him down. When we asked about the intimate pictures of him being out there, Posey just put his hands on his head, laughed and responded, “I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off.”

The MTV star is just one of the many celebrities who have fallen victim to a leaked photo scandal over the years.

The actor, who plays an identity thief in the upcoming film Decoy, has also had his own run-ins with identity theft. “I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think I had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen,” he told Us.

The film, which doesn’t currently have a release date, also stars Andy Garcia, Kat Graham and Frank Grillo. In the film, Posey’s character is chased by the NSA after stealing the identity of a criminal.

And if he could steal anyone’s identity in real life? He told Us who it would be: “Tom DeLonge from Blink 182. I would steal his identity circa 2002 era. I would go back in time for that.”

