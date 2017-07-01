Venus Williams Breaks Silence on Fatal Car Accident

Venus Williams has broken her silence. The tennis star took to Facebook on June 30 to express her thoughts on the tragic car accident she was involved in that left a 78-year-old man dead.



“I am devasted and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers,” Williams wrote in the emotional post.

The deadly collision occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where Williams lives. According to TMZ, Barson’s wife, Linda, told police she had been approaching an intersection in her Hyundai Accent sedan when Williams’ Toyota SUV darted suddenly, causing Linda to T-bone her vehicle. Williams reportedly told police she had been attempting to make it through traffic while driving 5 miles per hour when she had to slow down, causing her SUV to block the right of way. Another driver at the scene alleged that Williams had sped into the intersection, though Williams’ lawyer disputed the claim.

Linda suffered broken bones, while her husband was taken to the ICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center with head trauma. He died 14 days later.

Citing a police report, TMZ reported that Williams has been found “at fault for violating the right of way” of Barson’s vehicle — but there was no evidence that she was under the influence, nor any that she had been distracted by her cell phone.

The 37-year-old athlete is facing a lawsuit from the family of the victim.

