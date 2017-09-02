Proud sister! Venus Williams couldn’t be more thrilled for her younger sister Serena, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Alex Ohanian on Friday, September 1, in Palm Beach, Florida.



"I'm super excited," the tennis pro, 37, said when asked by ESPN about becoming an aunt again right before winning her third-round match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari. "Words can't describe."

In her post-match press conference, Venus requested that questions stick to the sport and not her family. "I'm definitely available to answer questions about tennis," the seven-time Grand Slam champion said. “That's all right now."

Still, questions managed to slip in about her equally-talented sister. "We always talk," Venus told reporters at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. "We always talk, so she's always encouraging me. Yeah, from every step of the way, every match, always."

The athlete confirmed she talked to Serena on the phone before her match and called the conversation “motivational.”

As previously reported, Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy in a Snapchat photo on April 19. She posted a selfie that showed off her tiny baby bump, writing that she was “20 weeks” pregnant.

Meanwhile, Venus continues to dominate the annual tennis tournament and advanced to the fourth round on Friday.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!