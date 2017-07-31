Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Returning to Bachelor in Paradise wasn't exactly a bed of roses. "There was definitely an elephant in the room," Vinny Ventiera told Us Weekly exclusively at Jill Zarin's 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon on Saturday, July 29. "We were happy to be back, as we didn’t think we would be. We wanted to have a good time."

As Us Weekly previously reported, production on the series resumed filming after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on set and found no evidence to support the claims.

When production began again, there were some notable differences on the set of the ABC series' popular spinoff. "There was a drink limit. Only two drinks per hour," the Bachelorette season 12 contestant explained. "If you did want to spend the night with a significant other. You did have to give on camera consent. Both parties had to agree."

Aside from the new rules, Ventiera pointed out that there are struggles on the island that viewers don't see on camera. "It’s definitely hot. It’s not as glamorous as it seems," he said. "There’s no air-conditioning. There’s a lot of crabs. Animal crabs, not the type of other crabs."

He added: "It’s fun. You make friends and forget about the outside world."

As for his luck in love on the show, Ventiera hinted that he may have had more success this time around than he did on season 3. "Last season of Paradise, I was in a relationship but that ended about half way through the season," he said, referencing his relationship with Izzy Goodkind. "This season is good. August 4 the world will know my relationship status."

