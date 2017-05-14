Courtesy Ashley Nicole Roberts/Instagram

It’s official! WAGS Miami stars Ashley Nicole Roberts and Philip Wheeler are married. The newlyweds tied the knot during a romantic beachside wedding in Curacao on Sunday, May 14, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Atlanta Falcons linebacker, 32, and reality star exchanged vows at sunset before some 100 guests.

“I really wanted to pick a place that no one I knew had been before … so it would be an experience not just for me and Phil, but for everyone,” Roberts told Us of the location ahead of their big day. “The island is close to Aruba, but closer to Venezuela and South America and it’s only a two-hour flight from Miami. It was perfect.”

The bride wore two dresses for her big day: During the ceremony she opted for a Milady-designed mermaid gown, which featured bling everywhere, and for the reception, she changed into a Lena Bernisha-designed dress with a detachable train.

“I wanted to be able to dance the night away,” Roberts told Us.

Their beach-glam wedding also featured lots of candles and gold touches.

The couple got engaged during a November 2016 episode of the hit E! show.

Season 2 of WAGS Miami premieres on E! on June 29.

