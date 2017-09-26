Wendy Williams Responds to Report of Husband’s Affair With Younger Woman

Wendy Williams is finding herself the subject of a hot topic after a report surfaced accusing her husband, Kevin Hunter, of “leading a double life” with a younger woman.

The story published on Monday, September 25, by The Daily Mail, alleges Hunter, 46, has been having an affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist named Sharina Hudson and he bought her a home just “nine miles down the road” from the mansion he shares with Williams in New Jersey.

According to the British outlet, Hunter, who heads a production company with Williams, has been cheating with Hudson for more than 10 years.

Williams addressed the gossip on Tuesday, September 26, during her Emmy-nominated syndicated talk show.

“Look, I’m a straight shooter. Pow, pow. All you got to do is Google him and you see the story. You can believe what you want — but I stand by my guy,” the 53-year-old told viewers, as she flashed her gigantic wedding ring. Williams added that she and Hunter had commuted to work that morning.

After urging people to not “believe the hype,” she joked: “By the way, I’ll be following this story. So I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”

Williams and Hunter will celebrate two decades of marriage in November. They share 17-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Her rep told Us Weekly on Monday, “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is not ‘there’ there.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!