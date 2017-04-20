‘West Wing’ Alum Dule Hill Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Jazmyn Simon

Cheers, you two! West Wing alum Dulé Hill got engaged to girlfriend Jazmyn Simon on Friday, April 14, and the actor shared several adorable images from the touching moment via Instagram on Thursday, April 20.

“Step by step, hand in hand, you & me, lock & key,” he captioned a series of photos. “#IAintNoFool #SheSaidYes #041417 #ItWasAREALLYGoodFriday #ForeverGrateful #WeGonRentTheMoonAndFillItWithRosé #ILoveYouJaz #❤️🔐❤️.”

The 41-year-old Psych actor shared a handful of photos, including one of Simon, 36, flashing the impressive diamond in the foreground with a big smile on her face. Another pic showed the exact moment that Hill popped the question, down on one knee in front of a colorful hot air balloon.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Simon, who has starred in a number of titles, including TV series Ballers and 2013 flick Baggage Claim, shared the same series of photos to her own Instagram account, along with Hill’s original caption.

One cute image showed the pair in a passionate kiss presumably moments after she said “yes.”

Last August, Simon chatted with Hallmark Family's Home & Family hosts Mark Steines and Debbie Matenopoulos about her relationship with Hill, whom she called the “love of my life.”

“I met Dulé at lunch,” she said at the time. “I was supposed to be in Miami for two days to shoot the Ballers pilot and my two days turned into two weeks because I was at the end of the second day and my scene got bumped.”

Simon went on to explain that Hill had flown in for just one day and on that day, he and Simon shared lunch. “And so he came and I went to set and I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, ‘Oh, I know you. You’re Dulé!’” she said. “And I went and we exchanged numbers and the rest is history.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!