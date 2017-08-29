They’d like to be excluded from this narrative. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have moved past their feud with Taylor Swift, an insider tells Us Weekly.



The pop superstar, 27, added fuel to the fire when she debuted her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which includes several pointed references to her squabble with Kimye, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Kim and Kanye are not concerned or interested in dredging up the situation with Taylor and hope that Taylor can move on,” the source tells Us. "Kim and Kanye haven't even been thinking about it and have moved on.”

The couple have had a lot going on in the last year, including Kardashian’s terrifying Paris robbery and the rapper’s hospitalization for extreme exhaustion. "Kim and Kanye have been through a lot of real life situations in the last year, so Taylor Swift’s music video is not on their radar,” the insider adds.



Kardashian, 36, and West. 40, have a complicated history with the “Wildest Dreams” singer. At the 2009 VMAs, the “Gold Digger” rapper interrupted Swift’s speech while she was accepting the award for Best Female Video. They made up, but the feud was reignited again in 2016 when West dropped his track “Famous” with the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why, I made that bitch famous.” Swift publicly disapproved of the song and shaded West in her 2016 Grammys speech, so Kardashian later shared Snapchat videos of the singer seemingly approving the first part of the lyrics and saying it was a “compliment” to be mentioned in the song.

Swift then fired back, saying it was “character assassination” and she never heard the second part of the lyrics. The statement, in part, said, “You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world … I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which has already broken several streaming records, has hidden messages related to the feud. At one point, Swift is surrounded by snakes because Kardashian fans flooded her social media accounts with snake emojis amid the drama. At the very end of the video, several versions of Swift gather together, including one wearing the silver dress that she wore to the 2009 VMAs. She says, “I’d very much like to be excluded from this narrative."

