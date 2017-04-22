A fairytale beginning! Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Cahill, in an Old Hollywood-inspired wedding in Los Angeles on Friday, April 21.

The 27-year-old former Disney star and Cahill, a former Miss Delaware, tied the knot before some of Henrie’s Waverly Place castmates, including Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone and Maria Canals-Barrera.

Gomez, 24, and Henrie last reunited in January for the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer’s first Instagram story. (He and Gomez played siblings along with Austin, 22, who played their youngest brother.)

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Henrie explained that he knew Cahill was The One from their first meeting.

WOWP reunion at David Henrie's wedding today 😍👏🏼 #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/6QxBOoVqFi — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) April 22, 2017

“I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her,” he said in the statement. “Now, almost three years later, it’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married. We’re so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can’t wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate.”

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

The Disney alum announced the pair’s engagement this past January, telling fans that he initially wasn’t sure whether he wanted to make a big announcement.

“I always debated keeping my personal life private or public, but you guys have meant so much to me over the years, I just have to share my JOY :),” he captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture of the pair. “#marriage is beautiful. I can not wait.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!