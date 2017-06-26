Reunited and it feels so good! Xscape performed at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, for the first time in 18 years.

Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka “Tiny” Harris took to the stage and performed a medley of their hits including “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

The girl group was discovered by Jermaine Dupri and signed to So So Def in the early ’90s. They dropped their debut album, Hummin’ Comin’ at Cha, in 1993. The successful R&B group had three consecutive platinum albums and six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts in the 1990s.

After splitting from the group, Burruss found success in song writing. The Bravo star penned TLC’s hit “No Scrubs" and Destiny's Child’s "Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, who recently split from rapper T.I., sisters LaTocha and Tamika and Real Housewives’ Burruss will also reunite for an upcoming comeback tour as well as a 4-part series on Bravo.

According to a press release, the group, who split in the early 2000s, will document their work as they prepare to perform at the 2017 Essence Festival. The docuseries, titled Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, premieres this fall on Bravo.

Watch their BET performance in the video above.

