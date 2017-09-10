TOP 5

STORIES

Pics

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Attend the Premiere of ‘The Breadwinner’ in Toronto

By Kathy Campbell
8
George Pimentel/WireImage

Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids — Pax, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara — attended the premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 10. The Oscar-winner is one of the producers of the animated film, which tells the story of a young Afghan girl, Parvana, who cuts off her hair and disguises herself as a boy in order to support her family after the Taliban imprisons her father.