Ben Affleck is still seeking treatment for alcohol addiction seven months after his rehab stint, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 45-year-old actor was spotted arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 4.

Affleck was dressed casually in a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants as he entered the building. "Ben looked so happy," an onlooker exclusively tells Us. "He was in such a good mood and looked refreshed."