Love Lives
Justin Bieber, Paola Paulin, Kourtney K. Attend Same...
Exclusive
Ben Affleck is still seeking treatment for alcohol addiction seven months after his rehab stint, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 45-year-old actor was spotted arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 4.
Affleck was dressed casually in a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants as he entered the building. "Ben looked so happy," an onlooker exclusively tells Us. "He was in such a good mood and looked refreshed."