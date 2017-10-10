News
Duchess Kate has made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy in early September. She debuted her bump at a reception in honor of World Mental Health Day alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry on Tuesday, October 10. Scroll down for more pics!