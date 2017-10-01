Prince Harry kissed and hugged his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, and hung out with her mom during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, September 30.

The British royal, 33, left his official seat shortly after the ceremony started to sneak into the luxury box where Markle sat with Jessica Mulroney, daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, her friend Markus Anderson and her mom, Doria Raglan. “Harry and Meghan were sitting next to each other, snuggling, kissing, with their arms around each other,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

Markle — who attended the opening ceremony to see her boyfriend give a speech and was spotted holding hands with him at their first joint appearance on Monday, September 25 — looked relaxed and happy as she leaned into Harry’s shoulder at one point.



It’s the first time Harry has been pictured with Markle’s mother, who is a yoga instructor and social worker and lives in L.A.

The prince, who has been dating the Suits star, 36, for a year, was also spotted dancing to Bruce Springsteen, who performed at the closing ceremony. “And Meghan was laughing,” the eyewitness says.

“They sneaked out of the box just minutes before Harry’s closing speech,” the eyewitness adds. And then Markle came back to listen to him speaking. “She rushed out of the arena as soon as he finished giving his speech.”

“Don’t move on from these games with happy memories,” Harry told the crowd, celebrating the achievements of the hundreds of wounded service members who competed in the games. “Instead make an Invictus goal for yourselves.”