'13 Reasons Why': Five Spoilers for Season 2

Welcome to the next set of tapes. The cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why opened up about what to expect on the hit Netflix drama’s second season. Here are five spoilers for the new episodes:

1. Hannah’s story isn’t over

Despite fans thinking Hannah Baker’s story had finished when the 13 tapes explaining her suicide came to an end, Katherine Langford promises viewers that her character has more to offer. “Hannah is in it and we’re going to have the opportunity to see parts of her life that we didn’t in the first season,” Langford, 21, told Us Weekly at an FYC Emmy event on Friday, June 2. “I also know that we’re going to continue the dialogue and continue to develop the stories that we saw in season 1.”

2. There is a small time jump

“When it starts we’re going to be thrust into it a little bit, like we were at the beginning of season 1,” Dylan Minnette, who plays the compassionate Clay Jenson, tells Us. “It takes place a few months after, so I think that we’ll have to play a little catch-up and see what’s been happening the past few months."

3. We may get more answers about Jessica’s sexual assault

In the show’s final episodes, Jessica (Alisha Boe) began to come to terms with the fact that she had been raped by her friend Bryce (Justin Prentice). Now, while Langford played coy about the continuation of that story line, she notes, " I feel like it’s a very important issue to be talking about now and not just the act but also the recovery. It’s such an important stage.”

4. Hannah won’t be narrating — and she may have multiple replacements

Though executive producer Tom McCarthy tells Us he “can’t confirm” if multiple characters will tell the show’s story in place of Hannah Baker’s narration, he admits: "I just floated that idea.” Showrunner Brian Yorkey clarified McCarthy's hint to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining, “There are 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven't heard from yet."

5. Jeff will likely continue to appear in the next season

Though he was killed in a car accident in season 1, viewers have reason to expect Jeff’s story to continue in the new episodes. "I can’t say,” says Brandon Larracuente, who plays Clay’s compassionate friend, "but since Jeff did appear in all flashbacks in season 1, I don’t see why not.” The actor, 22, later hinted at his appearance: "I’ve read episode one and so straight from that one, it looks good. I’m excited to work."

Executive producer Selena Gomez announced the show's renewal on May 7. While no official premiere date has been officially announced, THR reports that season 2, consisting of 13 hour-long episodes, will be released in 2018.

