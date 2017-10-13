It’s not looking good. Kaitlyn Lowry and estranged husband Javi Marroquin are already fighting on the season 11 premiere of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

When the Teen Mom star, 25, and Marroquin, 24, greet their costars, they are instantly asked about the status of their public — and rocky — relationship. “[We’re] on our way to divorced,” Lowry responds in Us Weekly’s exclusive preview of the premiere.

“We’re still married,” Marroquin confirmed. Added Lowry, “It’ll be like finalized next week.”

Marroquin then explained the alleged circumstances surrounding the couple’s split. “I’m in the military, so I deploy,” he said. “Then I found out she was sleeping with somebody else.”

The MTV personality denied her ex-beau’s claims. “I don’t believe it’s cheating if you’re separated,” she clarified. Noted Marroquin, “I believe it’s cheating when you don’t know you’re separated.”

The tumultuous two then engaged in a heated argument in front of their costars. “Javi, you lied and said that you filed for divorce and you didn’t, so when I went and filed, you got served before you left,” Lowry told her former flame.

The Hustle and Heart author recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively and explained how her relationship with Marroquin will play out on the show. “He had been back from his deployment for, I think, two months [when we started filming]. We were already living separately when he came home, so that was the most time that we spent together. But I made sure to request separate beds,” she said. “He knows I didn’t [cheat], but it’s like a victim card that he plays. He wants to look like the good guy. The same thing I was doing, he was doing. I’ll leave that there. We were already legally separated and our divorce was pretty much finalized within the first week we were at Marriage Boot Camp.”



Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on WE tv October 13 at 9/8c.

