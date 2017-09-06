Couple alert! On the Tuesday, September 5, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, all of the campers had pretty much coupled up. Derek and Taylor, Robby and Amanda, Adam and Raven, Jack and Christen, Daniel and Lacey, Dominique and Diggy, and – last but not least – Dean and Danielle L. Just as things had started to settle down following Kristina’s dramatic departure, Jaimi arrived and promptly reminded Chris Harrison that she was open to dating both men and women.

Ultimately, Jaimi decided to go out with Diggy, much to Dominique’s dismay. “If someone’s checking me out,” Jaimi reasoned, “He’s obviously not that into you.” Sorry, Dominique. “I’m just hoping that I won’t be heartbroken,” she confessed to the camera.

Jaimi and Diggy Make Out

Jaimi and Diggy headed to the local town where everyone heads to for their dates. After Diggy failed to guess her ethnic background correctly, Jaimi explained that to her being bisexual didn’t mean she liked men and women, but that she just “flowed” with whatever or whoever she was feeling. Huh. “We’re coming to the end of this and I could leave Paradise alone,” Dominique later lamented to the camera.

Twinning

Danielle L was still basking in the glow of Kristina’s departure, explaining that it had been hard to move things forward with Dean while Kristina was still around. That’s when Haley and Emily showed up. “We’re just here to f—k s—t up,” they eloquently explained. Chris urged them to not take no for an answer and “give ‘em hell.” Wells called them a “national treasure.”

Amanda promptly filled them in, but neither of the blonde sisters were interested in the two available guys: Jonathan and Jack. They were distraught to hear that both Dean and Derek were basically unavailable.



Dean Turns Down Emily

Since Derek was obviously not going to say yes to a date, Haley settled for “serial killer” Jack. Emily, meanwhile, asked Dean anyway. “Umm, I don’t know,” he said before asking her to read him what the date card said. “You’re going to say no to me?” Emily asked with a giant smile. Dean said he would be doing a “disservice” to both Kristina and Danielle L if he said yes, but noted that Emily was really hot. “I’m not going on a date with anyone else but you,” Emily reiterated. “I just can’t say yes,” he said.

Emily then pulled Danielle L aside to ask her how she would feel if she took Dean on a date. “At the end of the day, it’s his decision,” Danielle L said. “If Dean says yes to Emily, I think D-Lo will go nuts,” Christen said. Emily then looped back to Dean and tried again. He, again, said no.

The Twins Go Psycho

With no other choices, she asked Jonathan to join her on the date – but she really, really wasn’t happy about it. During a camera interview, the twins explained that they’d come for two men, specifically, but “it turns out they’re dating shallow, ugly whores.” Then they (begrudgingly) got ready for their double date.

“We decided we’re going to go on this date with each other and bring these two douchebags with us.” A few minutes before they were supposed to leave, Jack told Haley he decided not to go because he wanted to hang out with Christen instead. “F—k everybody here!” she shouted as both she and her sister stormed off.

Then they started throwing scallops everywhere. “Why would I want to spend time with anyone who acts like that?” Jack asked. His decision seemed to strengthen his bond with Christen. “What I’m really excited about right now is getting to know Christen outside of paradise,” he said, adding that he could see them falling in love and getting married one day.

Taylor and Derek Get Real

“I see you as somebody that I can fall in love with,” Derek said as he snuggled with Taylor on the beach. “And you know, I see glimmers of that and I feel like I’m falling in love with you.” She told the camera that she wanted to “lean into that with him.” Derek then told the camera that he saw her as his life partner and thought they could have a future together. “I’m about to get my happy ending,” she cooed as the sun went down over the ocean. “I can absolutely say that I am in love with her,” he later said.

