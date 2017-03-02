Hot and bothered — or maybe just bothered. The Bachelor season 21 standout Raven Gates' ex-boyfriend Hunter Henry has been a frequent subject of discussion this season, and now he is sharing his side of the story exclusively with Us Weekly.



During Gates and Nick Viall's fantasy-suite date on the Monday, February 27, episode, she told the Bachelor that she has never said "I love you" to a man or had an orgasm. The Hoxie, Arkansas, native's two-year relationship with Henry was also discussed on an earlier episode when Gates alleged that while they were dating, she caught him having sex with another woman, leading Gates to attack her boyfriend with a high-heeled shoe.

"Comments made by Raven about our relationship are skewed and untrue," Henry tells Us. "However, I wish her all the best." He adds, "Definitely not true about the whole orgasm thing. And she has told me she loved me multiple times, just for the record."

Bachelor Nation fans have been quite fascinated by Gates' claim that she has never climaxed. After the episode aired, a GoFundMe account popped up to raise money to buy her a vibrator. The 25-year-old boutique owner is one of Viall's final three ladies, along with Vanessa Grimaldi and Rachel Lindsay. Last month, ABC announced that Lindsay will be the season 13 Bachelorette.

Viall, 36, will choose his final lady on the season 21 finale on Monday, March 13, one week before he makes his debut as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 24.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

