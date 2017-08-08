Decisions, decisions. On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was down to the final three. The episode opened with Rachel joining host Chris Harrison for a live viewing event (not awkward at all!).

After saying goodbye to Eric Bigger ahead of the final rose ceremony, it was down to Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus.

But after Peter told the 32-year-old lawyer from Dallas that he wasn’t ready to propose, she kissed him goodbye, leaving Bryan as the sole Bachelor standing.

He proposed on a windswept hill after picking out a gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring.



"You are everything I could ever want in a woman, a wife, the mother of my children. I am completely head over heels, totally, absolutely in love with you," Bryan began. "I just hope you feel the same."

Rachel took his hands in hers and said that she had been "confused" this week and found herself trying to "find cracks" in what seemed like the perfect situation.

"This love has been so mature," she said. "It has tested me in ways that I couldn't even imagine and I've always said that I would know that the person I was supposed to be with was the person I couldn't picture my life without." She added that standing there with him, she saw her "forever" and her future. "I love you and I can't imagine spending my life with someone else."

Then they kissed until Bryan pushed her away to say that he had more to tell her. He went on to call her "easy and effortless to love" and said he wanted to love her for the rest of his life. Then he got on his knee and asked her to be his wife. Spoiler alert: She said yes.

