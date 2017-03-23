Best group date ever? Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay brought some of her (very hot!) suitors to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 23 — and the crowd went wild. Watch the video above!

The six handsome men fighting for Lindsay's affections lined up and introduced themselves. Lindsay, who placed third in Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor, started filming the ABC franchise last week.

"I will honestly say that I am so hopeful, I have an amazing group of men and I see a lot of potential," the 31-year-old attorney told DeGeneres, 59. "I'm really, really excited to see how this goes."

Lindsay has even already had her first kiss. "He initiated. It was completely unexpected," she gushed, without naming her kissing partner. "I know this sounds cliche, but it totally swept me off my feet. It was good, it was good."

The Dallas native didn't reveal who it was, but contestant Brian from Miami, Florida, couldn't help himself. "She's a great kisser," he said.

When another guy agreed, Brian quipped: "He got my sloppy seconds!"

Lindsay dropped a couple of more details about her season on Thursday. She's yet to forget or mix-up the men's names, visit the Bachelor mansion or see the guys shirtless.

Luckily, DeGeneres changed all that. The men later took their shirts off as they danced Magic Mike-style with the audience.

Season 13 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

