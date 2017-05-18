Spoiler alert! Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay revealed to Us Weekly during a conference call on Thursday, May 18, that she’s engaged. The ABC star broke the news ahead of the May 22 premiere.

When asked by Us if she’s “in love or engaged,” the 32-year-old lawyer gushed: "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!"

While Lindsay wouldn’t divulge which contestant she accepted a final rose from, she did spill that he’s the perfect match for her.

"Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening," she said. "It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."

Just one day earlier, ABC announced the 31 suitors vying for Lindsay's heart. The men include a professional wrestler, a chiropractor and even a secret admirer who has had a crush on Lindsay since early childhood days.

The first-ever black Bachelorette previously shared that she doesn’t have a type and that she addressed race head-on during the premiere.

“With the guys, you know, if it's something new to them, then I want to talk about it the same way that I [wanted] to talk to Nick about it: 'Have you ever dated a black woman before?'" she told ET last month. "I'll talk about my experiences as well. You know, it's about me, too, but I don't want it to be something that defines our relationship. But I think it's something important to address."

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

