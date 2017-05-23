Rachel Lindsay is spilling even more! The season 13 Bachelorette gushed to Extra’s Mario Lopez about her proposal on Tuesday, May 22.



“I’m so excited, it’s just exuding from me … I can’t hide it,” Lindsay said when asked about her engagement. “He asked my parents, he got down on one knee — yes, all the traditional things happened.”

As previously reported, the Dallas-based attorney, 31, revealed to Us Weekly on May 18 that she’s indeed found love on the show and has accepted one contestant’s proposal.

While chatting with Lopez, she shared that she’s been wearing a temporary engagement ring.

Gotham/GC Images

“You got to be surprised with the Neil Lane bling,” she said while showing off the simple gold band she’s sporting for now.

Bachelorette @TheRachLindsay tellin me all about her engagement. My kinda girl, keeps it simple. For now.... :) A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on May 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

When asked about a wedding and kids, Lindsay also dished.

“I’m focused on the engagement right now. I think I want a big family, I have a huge family and I want everyone to come,” she said of her upcoming nuptials. “I wouldn’t throw [the idea of a televised wedding] out. I am willing to do it.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!