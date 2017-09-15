Big Brother's Alex Ow: This Is Why I Disliked Kevin Schlehuber

What gives? Big Brother's Alex Ow is finally explaining why she disliked fellow houseguest Kevin Schlehuber so much.

"Kevin was always doing things to me as a 'control' factor. He would purposely ask us the same questions, he would make big deals about nothing just to get under my skin," Ow, 28, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "He never once cooked a meal on his own, he would say snide comments, and mock me. He was very passive aggressive and irritating. He would tell all these gangster stories and tell these 'bad ass' stories. I just saw him as a fake and phony and would call him out on that – and he didn’t like it."

Ow was evicted from the CBS game on Wednesday, September 13, with Schlehuber, 56, following her to the jury house the next day.

Ow was clear about those she despised, but did she have a secret crush? "That's actually an interesting question — but no!" she says. "Paul [Abrahamian] is way too young. Cody [Nickson] is maybe too old? I had no crushes in the house. Outside of the house, I’m into super tall guys. Jason [Dent] is tall but he's married and I’m not going anywhere near that! I am not a homewrecker!"

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Who did you trust more in the game — Paul or Jason?

AO: Absolutely 1000% Jason. I handpicked him as my ride or die for every step of the way. He sent Elena [Davies] out for me after the Outback veto competition. He was loyal, dedicated and I can’t thank him enough for the love and support he gave me the entire game. Jason all the way!

US: Why will you still tell Jason to vote for Paul if Jason was blindsided during his eviction?

AO: The one thing people forget to separate in Big Brother, is that it is a game. As much as I didn’t like that Paul blindsided and cheated us, Paul played the best game. I’m going to try my best to tell Jason because he deserves it most out of the people that are left. Paul has played a great mental, physical and social game and I want to reward that. Whoever did the best deserves to win.

US: Why did you put up Kevin and Raven Walton during the double eviction and not a bigger target like Paul or Christmas Abbott?



AO: So, I didn’t put up Paul because he’s a part of our trio alliance. The reason I put up Kevin and Raven was because they were our original targets and I didn’t have a good relationship with either of them in the house. I thought Christmas and Josh [Martinez] would come through at the end but they took me out.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

