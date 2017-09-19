Big Brother’s Kevin Schlehuber Explains His Funny Mirror Faces

That face, though! Big Brother's Kevin Schlehuber has finally explained the origin of his funny mirror expressions. During the CBS series, fans would often watch the 56-year-old Boston native pose and even comb his hair with his tooth brush!

"The face in the mirror is from the 70s and a joke, and my brothers would make fun of me," he exclusively tells Us Weekly. "In the 70s I would have a hairbrush all the time, we had longer hair then. I would make faces in the mirror. Now they call it selfies. I was before that."

"I would joke with Josh [Martinez] about it," he adds of his former houseguest. "It’s not something I try to hide. With my routine, I didn’t sleep much. I would try to just figure out what was happening that day, be prepared, have fun and enjoy myself. I missed my family a lot. But I hope I did the best I could."

Despite getting evicted, Schlehuber landed in the final four — and even snagged $25,000 in the first temptation competition of the season. He sometimes fought with Martinez and Alex Ow, but he did create a special bond with Ramses Soto. In fact, the 21-year-old still plans on accepting Schlehuber's invitation to Thanksgiving dinner.

"He don’t have to bring nothing. He’s only 21. He can come to my house, have fun. My kids will take him to the mall. He’ll have fun," the stay-at-home dad tells Us. "He’ll get to know the kind of person I am, see a big family, and enjoy himself. I invited Josh, Paul [Abrahamian], Mark [Jansen], anyone who wants to come. I have a big family, family is a big deal. He can bring the bottle of wine I told him was in storage that was never there! He can bring wine and I’ll do everything else."

US: If you won Head of Household who would you have put up?

KS: I would have put up Cody because he was such a strong player, and Alex for the same reason. It’s a respect thing, it’s not a dislike. They were the best players and you want to take them out. Only out of respect.

US: What is your biggest regret in the house?

KS: Trusting some people. I trusted Matt in the pool, I felt bad, I thought he was leaving, I told him I won the money and he turned on me. I wouldn’t have done that. My argument with Josh was about the same thing. I should have said nothing to nobody. That’s why I took the chalice temptation, if I won that, I could say why would I take $27 if I won’t $25,000. I was basically on my own, and I think I did well.

US: Do you think the cast will be mad at you for taking the $25,000?

KS: I don’t think anyone would be mad. We didn’t know what was going on. It was a temptation. It brought Paul in, which was entertaining. I didn’t know I won initially, they had to tell me. Ii don’t think anyone would be upset when they find out. It’s a game. I was surprised I won.

Big Brother’s two-hour season finale airs on CBS on Wednesday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

