Natalie Negrotti is ready for her next adventure! The Big Brother season 18 star opens up exclusively to Us Weekly about why she'd love to compete on Survivor.



"I would be happy doing another TV show," Negrotti, 27, tells Us. "Survivor would be awesome because I was raised on that as well. I'm one with nature, as girly as I am. I was raised outdoors, you know, going to farms and hiking mountains."

In fact, the Venezuela native's friends often poke fun at her love for the outdoors. "I grew up climbing trees and picking mangos from my backyard every day," she explains. "And people are like, 'That's kind of weird.' I'm like, 'Well, I was raised in another country. It's a little different, you know.'"

The only thing holding Negrotti back from applying for Survivor is the bathroom situation, or lack thereof. "[The] concern I would have is going to the bathroom. Like, that's kind of awkward," she tells Us. "You actually have to go in the wilderness or in the water, and that's kind of weird."

Survivor does have its perks, though. "It's only one month," the reality star says of the competition's 39-day isolation period. "It's not three months like Big Brother."

However, Negrotti isn't canceling out the idea of heading back into the Big Brother house just yet. "I would love to do it again," she tells Us, quipping that she'd "try to win the game" the second time around, rather than finishing in sixth place again. "I came in the show like, 'Where am I? What am I doing?' And then after, I started playing really hard. If they asked me to come back though, I would say yes a million times. Of course."

While the former NFL cheerleader admits that she only watched the first episode of her season of Big Brother and "was dying laughing" the entire time, she's grateful for the opportunity. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done, but the most rewarding and amazing thing I've ever done," she explains. "People don't realize it. You're away from your family for three months, and I'm a family girl. ... But at the end of the day, it was a lot of fun. You meet some amazing friends you'll have for the rest of your life. It's a new experience. When else on Earth are you going to be without a phone, without a computer for three entire months?"

These days, Negrotti has her own line of choker necklaces called Positive Vibes Nat. In May, she will release a special edition choker in honor of Melanoma Awareness Month. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the choker will go to the non-profit Melanoma Research Foundation. "I'm really excited because I started my business myself," she tells Us.

The event coordinator is also working with several charities. In August, she plans to participate in the Hearts of Reality event in Celebration, Florida, which brings together some of TV's biggest reality stars to raise money for Give Kids the World. "It's the most rewarding thing ever," she gushes. "And that's why I want to continue in the entertainment industry so that I can have that platform later on to help kids in need because that's my mission in life."



