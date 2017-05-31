Binging ‘House of Cards’? Netflix Has the Perfect Doctor’s Note

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Doctor’s orders! Netflix has the perfect doctor’s note in case you need to take a “sick day” to stay home and binge-watch the streaming platform’s addictive series House of Cards.

Many HoC fans have taken to social media to joke that they have a strong urge to play hooky and devour season 5 of the political drama, which premiered in its entirety on Tuesday, May 30.

“About to call in sick tomorrow so I can binge watch the rest of house of cards,” one loyal viewer wrote.

“My #covfefe is aching so I'm calling in sick to watch @HouseofCards,” a fan jokingly shared, while another wrote, “When you needed to take a sick day on the date House of Cards s5 appeared on @NetflixUK . #coincidence #noonebelievesme.”

Someone else pondered, “Would anyone put two and two together if half the office called in sick tomorrow #houseofcards #Netflix #askingforafriend.”

Netflix has aptly dubbed this “illness” the “Netflu.” The network’s notoriously cheeky Twitter account shared a funny meme on Tuesday, May 30, describing the symptoms of the “Netflu,” and why it should excuse one’s absence from work or school.

According to Netflix’s slip, symptoms of the “Netflu” include “paranoia,” the “inability to sleep” and “blurry vision/strained eyes.” And apparently, the condition is very contagious. “"If you feel that you also have the contagious disease, please quarantine yourself for 13 hours,” the note reads.

