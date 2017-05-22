Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

His lucky charm! Blake Shelton gave girlfriend Gwen Stefani a big kiss after he won Top Country Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21.

Shelton, 40, leaned in for the smooch as the couple sat front row at the Las Vegas bash. While accepting the award at the T-Mobile Arena, he even gave the No Doubt frontwoman, 47, a cute shout-out.

"That's pretty cool! I had a good feeling,” Shelton told the crowd about his victory. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so had a good feeling about it!"

Stefani’s rep confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly in November 2015 that the stars are dating. The Voice mentors hit it off following their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively, in August and July 2015.

Last month, Shelton joked about their relationship during an April 23 appearance on the Today show. "In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," he said alongside Stefani and fellow Voice coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. “I don’t blame ‘em.”

