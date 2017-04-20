Between her sons Levi and Wyatt and their friends, Sheryl Crow’s kitchen can be “a very lively place.” But the vibe in her Nashville home tends to settle down around 6 p.m., when the rock star and her boys gather at the kitchen table for dinner.

Often on the menu are salmon croquettes, which Crow walks Us Weekly through in the video above. It’s a favorite of Levi and Wyatt’s, and a dish she grew up eating, too. “I have a mom who absolutely loves to cook and was always in the kitchen,” she says. While Crow and her siblings typically set the table while their mother finished prepping the meal, the clothing designer enlists her boys to help with the actual cooking. “I don’t know why it’s so fun for a 9- and a 6-year-old boy to crush crackers, but they love it,” she says.



Russ Harrington

Crow keeps fish, especially salmon, in heavy rotation for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant benefits. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I started learning about what I was eating,” Crow explains, “so I’m uber into high-omega foods.” While she admits fried croquettes “may not be the healthiest way” to weave more salmon into a diet plan (“Yes, you deep-fat fry them!”), it’s an easy way to satisfy picky eaters who wouldn’t otherwise go for seafood.

One other smart tip she offers: Leave the salmon’s edible small bones in the mix to boost the dish’s calcium content. Watch the video to get more wisdom from Crow and a step-by-step tutorial of her signature salmon croquettes, then try the recipe below.

Russ Harrington

Sheryl Crow’s Salmon Croquettes

1 large can (15.5oz) red sockeye salmon

2 eggs, preferably organic

1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

Salt and pepper

1 sleeve Saltine crackers, crushed

Vegetable oil





1. Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch or French oven over medium heat. The oil is ready when a cracker crumb sizzles in it. (Note: Crow fills her French oven so that the vegetable oil is about 2 to 3 inches deep. You could also use a large heavy skillet.)

2. In a large bowl, break up the salmon, removing any skin, fat and large bones you see.

3. Mix the salmon with one egg, the onion flakes, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 cup of cracker crumbs.

4. Shape patties, using 1⁄4 cup or less per patty. Set aside on a large cookie sheet.

5. In a small bowl, beat the second egg with 1 tablespoon water to make an egg wash.

6. One at a time, dip patties in egg wash, then roll in remaining cracker crumbs. Set aside.

7. Gently place the croquettes in the hot oil to deep fry, flipping once, until each one is golden-brown. (Note: To ensure crispy croquettes, you’ll want to do this in a few batches so that you don’t crowd the pan and cause the oil temperature to drop.)

8. Remove the croquettes once both sides are golden-brown and move them to a paper-towel covered plate to rest while the others cook.

9. Serve warm with a side of spicy remoulade.