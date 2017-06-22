If you were thinking that Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson and Corinne Olympios would make the perfect pair, you’re wrong. Johnson told Us Weekly at the Famously Single soiree at Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 21, that he wouldn’t hook up with Olympios, 24, if they both were to appear on the same season of Bachelor In Paradise.

“People kept pushing that, but that wouldn't have happened anyway. I have a type,” he told Us. “It's not her. There's a certain look I go for, a certain attitude and I don't really like her attitude or look.”

Johnson, 29, explained that he has nothing against Olympios — he’s just not into her.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage.com; Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images

“She's a good person, fantastic person I'm sure,” he added. “She's just not my type. I thought if I did go on we would have had some funny banter, but it's not like we would have come out of that married, you know what I mean? We could have been friends."

Johnson, who made a name for himself on season 12 of The Bachelorette while competing for JoJo Fletcher’s heart, appeared on season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise. He was sent home after wreaking havoc on set and drunkingly disrespecting almost all cast members, including mocking Sarah Herron’s arm and even cussing out host Chris Harrison.

The deli-meat lover is set to appear on the second season of E!’s Famously Single alongside fellow reality stars Dorothy Wang, Karina Smirnoff, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and more.

As previously reported, Olympios made headlines after a BIP producer claimed sexual misconduct at the workplace after Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly got hot and heavy in the pool on set in Mexico. After Warner Bros. investigated the situation, the production company concluded that no wrongdoing occurred and have announced filming of the hit summer show will resume. It’s unclear if Jackson or Olympios will return.

Following the conclusion of Warner Bros. investigation of the alleged misconduct, Olympios’ lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement that they would be continuing their own probe.

Season 2 of Famously Single premieres on Sunday, June 25, on E! at 10 p.m.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!