Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise’s host, Chris Harrison, is speaking out about how the show and ABC will deal with the footage behind the previously-alleged incident of misconduct that took place with Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson during the filming of season 4.

Harrison talked to EW about how they plan on handling the situation, that halted production of the season for an investigation to take place. Since no misconduct was found, the Bachelor franchise host, 45, confirmed that footage leading up to the moment in question will be used on the show.

ABC (2)

“To the best of my knowledge, you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV,” Harrison said.

“It’s going to be literally dealt with the moment we come on the air. We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season,” the TV personality said. “So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening.”

“There’s been a lot written and assumed and said about what we’re going to do and what we’re not going to do. We had already shot for three days [before the shutdown] and a lot had actually happened — a lot of people had arrived, there had been dates, we’d gotten to the point where there was about to be our first rose ceremony — so we had a week’s worth of stuff [that] we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown,” Harrison added.

The show won’t be airing the controversial moment, but the host plans on giving viewers more details about the situation.

“We thought you needed to see that. So you’re going to see a lot of it, including Corinne and DeMario on the show," Harrison explained. "When we restart, it will be me back in Mexico walking you through what happened and then we’re going to watch what happened. And then we’ll cut back to me and I’ll kind of shed some more light on things and then we’re going to go back and you’re going to see more of what happened, [and] not just the controversial. You’re going to see a lot of things, people falling in love, a lot of dates happening.”

He concluded, “I think people have this preconceived notion of what it was like and what was going on and really the only way to prove anything or show you anything is to all watch it and you can judge for yourself. So that will involve seeing Corinne and DeMario and it will also involve Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass]’ wedding.”

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on ABC on Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

