Third time's a charm! Just ask Jinger Duggar. The Monday, January 16, return of Counting On largely focused on Jinger's quest to find the perfect wedding dress, which was no small feat, considering her laundry list of requirements: a long train, three-quarter or longer sleeves, lace detailing and a modest neckline were just the beginning.



She had also thought a lot about her bridesmaids — she just hadn't told anyone yet. As she and her sisters prepared to head to Virginia to go dress shopping, she casually listed off the names of people she wanted in her wedding party. "Jana, Jill, Jessa, Joy, Anna, Johanna," she said, adding there would be 10 in total.

The other spots were taken up by some of her childhood friends and her future sister-in-law. Jessa was dubbed Jinger's maid of honor, but also hadn't been informed before Jinger casually mentioned it as they headed out the door. "I guess I kind of figured that would be the case," Jessa said to the camera. "But I didn't want to expect it."



Ben Gets Advice From Jeremy's Dad



All of the girls arrived at the bridal store, with Michelle Duggar in tow. Jinger couldn't wait to start trying on dresses, but the first two gowns missed the mark a bit. Meanwhile, Derick Dillard and Ben Seewald met up with Jeremy Vuolo's dad (his folks also tagged along for the adventure) to get some advice on parenting multiple kids at once. (The guys were technically babysitting baby Spurgeon and Israel, so the women could shop unencumbered.)

Since Jessa and Ben were expecting baby No. 2, Ben asked Jeremy's dad how it was having more than one child. Mr. Vuolo said that two weren't so bad because you could still divide and conquer. He said once you tipped into three or more, it became a whole different ball game. He also advised Ben not to compare one child to another because everyone is made differently. Derick thought it was sound advice, and he filed it away for the future.

TLC

Try and Try Again



Back at the bridal salon, Jinger was busy getting into dress No. 3. It seemed that each gown got more elaborate. By the third dress, the train was enormous (close to 12 feet to be exact). Naturally, this is the gown she fell in love with and decided to get.

Though Jessa was going to be Jinger's righthand assistant during the ceremony, the other sisters all assumed they would be helping carry and fluff the lengthy train, since it would be hard for one person to manage alone (especially considering one of the bridesmaids, Jessa, would be quite pregnant at the time).

Seeing Jinger in the dress, Jessa burst into tears. "Jeremy's stealing her," she said. "What are we going to do with ourselves?"



Jessa Skips Out on Art Class

After the shopping trip, everyone reconvened at a local craft store, where they painted pictures for Jinger and Jeremy in honor of their big day. Apparently, Jessa's not much of a painter, however, and ended up excusing herself to take care of Israel and Spurgeon. She later admitted she really just wanted to get out of painting. As the boys snoozed in their car seats, Jessa said that it was "good preparation," since soon she was going to have two kids.

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

