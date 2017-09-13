Danielle Staub Says Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice Is 'Perfect'

No more drama! Danielle Staub was among the celebrities who attended Us Weekly’s 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers bash, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, Bioré and Spike’s Ink Master: Angels, at The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12, and she told Us all about her upcoming return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.



“I am so ready," Staub told Us. "Everything aligned perfectly." News broke earlier this year that the star will rejoin the Bravo show for the upcoming eighth season, marking her return since leaving after season 2. During her run on the show, there were a lot of fights between Staub and Teresa Giudice, but the two have since put their past feuds behind them, even calling things between them “perfect.”

Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We’re really good. I just don’t think there’s going to be any problems between she and I,” Staub told Us on the red carpet. “I don’t think that anyone would want to do that to us again.” She continued, “We had a hard time. We had a long road back to each other, so it’s really amazing to have this side of her again in my life and the rest of the cast, too.”

The two reality stars took a yoga class together in October 2016 and posted pictures of the moment on social media. "We reconnected and it has been so natural and great,” Staub told Us at the time. “Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families.”



Just because the pair have made amends doesn’t mean the new season will be without some turmoil. “So much that you guys are going to be sitting at the edges of your seats,” she said about the show. “Get the popcorn ready, I’m telling you right now!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 8 on Wednesday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

