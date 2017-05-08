The Hoff won’t let twins Emily and Haley Ferguson give up on their L.A. dreams in The Twins: Happily Ever After? finale sneak peek. Watch Us Weekly's exclusive first look in the video above!

The 24-year-old sisters, who made a name for themselves on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, have been trying to “adult” throughout season 1 of their reality series. And as it nears its end, they’re getting fed up on not achieving their goals.

“You can’t just quit. I was up for Superman. Did I quit? No,” David Hasselhoff tells the twins in the sneak peek. “I was up for Raiders of the Lost Ark. Steven Spielberg, he says, ‘I’m sorry, we’ve got to go with the Star Wars guy.’ But did I quit? No!”

The Baywatch alum, who helped by hiring the twins as his “personal assistants,” gives them the tough love they need.

“Don't quit, you quit it’s over,” he tells them. “And if you quit, I’ll fire you.”

The Twins: Happily Ever After? season finale airs on Freeform on Monday, May 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

