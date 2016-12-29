Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 28, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death. As fans and film stars alike mourn the loss of the incomparable Hollywood icon, Us Weekly has rounded up Reynolds' five most unforgettable movie roles. Watch key moments from her classic films in the video above, and read on for more.

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

At the age of 19, Reynolds earned her first leading role as Kathy Selden in the beloved MGM musical Singin' in the Rain. Costarring alongside Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, the actress shined on the big screen with dazzling performances of "Good Morning" and "All I Do Is Dream of You." Singin' in the Rain, which launched Reynolds' career as a global movie star, is now regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made.

Bundle of Joy (1956)

Reynolds starred opposite her real-life husband Eddie Fisher in Bundle of Joy, a musical remake of the 1939 comedy Bachelor Mother. While playing department store salesgirl Polly Parish, Reynolds was pregnant with her daughter, Carrie. The role earned Reynolds a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical in 1957, though she lost to Deborah Kerr (The King and I).

Tammy and the Bachelor (1957)

The wholesome ingénue had a career-defining moment when she starred in Tammy and the Bachelor, a romantic comedy that featured her song "Tammy." The Ray Evans-penned ballad became a No. 1 hit single for Reynolds and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1957. Two years later, she released her first album, titled Debbie.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

Reynolds received further acclaim for the titular role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, a semi-biographical film about socialite Molly Brown, who survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic. The role, which was originally meant for Shirley MacLaine, earned Reynolds an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Halloweentown (1998)

Decades after starring in the short-lived NBC sitcom The Debbie Reynolds Show and the Broadway revival Irene, Reynolds reached a new generation of fans when she starred as Aggie Cromwell in Disney Channel's Halloweentown film series. With her role as the good-natured witch, Reynolds reminded viewers to stay true to themselves because, as she famously stated in the original movie, "being normal is vastly overrated."

