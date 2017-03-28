Pucker up! Demi Lovato made out with a pillow with Ed Sheeran’s face on it during a hilarious “Ew!” sketch on the Monday, March 27, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch Lovato, 24, give the “Shape of You” crooner (well, at least an image of him) a smooch in the video above.

The Smurfs: The Lost Village voice actress joined Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, playing Sara in the sketch, for a particularly LOL-worthy edition of “Ew!” When Sara and Lovato (playing a pigtail-wearing teen named Emily Livingston) chatted about an upcoming school dance, they worried over what might happen if a boy tries to kiss either of them.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

To prepare for a potential makeout session, Fallon and Lovato pulled out two pillows to practice on. While the pop star’s cushion had Sheeran’s sweet mug on it, Fallon’s was adorned with Mario Lopez’s countenance. “I love him! I love him!” the Saturday Night Live alum, 42, shouted in Sara’s distinctive voice. “I love him, I love him! Extra, extra! Let’s kiss.”

Lovato then began passionately (albeit jokingly) kissing her Sheeran-inspired pillow. Incidentally, the Disney Channel alum and the singer-songwriter, 26, are good friends in real life. As Lovatics and Sheerios are well aware, the gifted musicians teamed up for an acoustic duet of Sheeran’s hit “Give Me Love” at one of his concerts in 2014.

During a 2013 interview with Billboard, Lovato said that Sheeran was one of her biggest inspirations while crafting her fourth studio album, Demi. “That's the message I want people to hear, that there's more than catchy songs released as singles. The album (tracks) should get more attention,” she told the publication of her 2013 LP. “That's why Ed Sheeran is so inspiring — it's not just about pop songs."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!