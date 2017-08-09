The late Princess Diana says her marriage to Prince Charles began to demise following the birth of their youngest son, Prince Harry, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Diana: In Her Own Words.

In the clip, the late princess discusses her troubled marriage and the difference between the public perception of her versus her reality, via old audio interviews that had yet to be released. “On the outside, people were saying I was giving my husband a hard time. I was acting like a spoiled child,” she says. “But I knew that I was just…needed rest and patience and time to adapt to all of the roles that were required of me overnight.”

“By then, there was immense jealousy,” she continues. “Because every single day I was on the front of the newspapers.”

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana, who died tragically in a 1997 car accident, explains via a past voiceover that getting unexpectedly pregnant with Prince Harry gave her a glimmer of hope about the state of their marriage. “Charles and I, we were very, very close to each other the six weeks before Harry was born,” she says. “The closest we’ve ever, ever been and ever will have been.”

However, following the birth of Prince Harry, who is younger brother to Prince William, was not enough to salvage the union. “And then, as suddenly as Harry was born, it just went bang, our marriage,” she says. “The whole thing went down the drain.”

The former couple wed in 1981 in an extravagant televised wedding, watched internationally by nearly one billion viewers. They separated in 1992 and formally divorced four years later.

Diana: In Her Own Words airs on National Geographic on Monday, August 14th at 8 p.m. ET.

