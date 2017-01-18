Getting a little one and then getting a little ink. Rapper DMX drops by Black Ink after welcoming a new addition to his family — his 15th child — on Black Ink Crew's Wednesday, January 18, season 5 premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The VH1 unscripted series' preview clip for the two-hour return shows DMX, 46, arriving at the tattoo shop and greeting longtime pal Ceaser Emanuel. It happens to be a big day for the music star, who is stopping by after having welcomed a baby boy named Exodus. This is the first child for DMX and longtime girlfriend Desiree Lindstrom.

"We had the baby, so I'm actually just coming from the hospital," DMX tells Emanuel in the clip. This leads the tattoo artist to quip to the camera, "Fifteen kids? That mean you got the starting lineup, the roster and the practice team — whoa!"



The "X Gon' Give It to Ya" performer tells his pal that he wants his son's name tattooed across the front of his neck, and Emanuel is taken aback. "You ain't drunk enough for that," Emanuel jokes.

The reality star explains in a testimonial, "The last tattoo X got from me was the Twin Towers on his neck, and he drank a whole f--king gallon of Henny just to get through that s--t. Now you want 'Exodus' on the front of your mother-f--king neck? That pain, you ain't really ready for that s--t, X."



Indeed, the artist might know what he's talking about. The footage shows DMX growling in pain during the grueling process. "I don't know what the f--k I was thinking," the rapper says.



Watch the clip above. Black Ink Crew's two-hour season 5 premiere airs on VH1 Wednesday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



